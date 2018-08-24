Everyone thinks Amanda Holden looks like Britney Spears in this incredible pink mini dress She's so lucky…

Amanda Holden flew stateside with Britain's Got Talent pal Alesha Dixon to support boss Simon Cowell as he celebrated receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday – but the celebrations didn't stop after the ceremony. Of course, the music boss threw a swanky party, too, and Amanda certainly went for full-glam in her silk Cushie midi dress, which sells online for a cool $1295. She clearly loved the dress just as much as us, since she even she told fans on Instagram she styled herself for the bash. "I’m never going to pretend I’m not excited by glam events!! Second phrase of @simoncowell #hollywoodwalkoffame we #loved this day. Dress @cushnie #styled by me."

Do you get Britney vibes from her look?

With her tousled blonde blowdry, flawless makeup by celebrity MUA Adam Burrell and pretty metallic accessories, fans couldn't help spotting that Amanda looked particularly similar to one nineties icon, too – the one and only Britney Spears. "Thought this was Britney lol," one Instagram follower said – while another wrote: "You look like Britney Spears in that shot." Agreed.

Earlier that day, Amanda chose a lemon yellow jumpsuit by British designer Safiyaa to celebrate with Simon – posing next to his new accolade with her fellow BGT judges. Alesha, meanwhile, went for a pastel two-piece crop top and trouser combo by Miguelina, which she styled with a matching Chloe Drew bag.

Amanda has taken her whole family out to LA with her – both daughters Lexi and Hollie as well as husband Chris – and has been having lots of fun with Simon's family, too, by the sounds of it. On Wednesday she shared a snap of herself borrowing Lauren Silverman's dress, after Simon pushed her in the pool!

"Me wearing Lauren’s dress after @simoncowell threw me fully dressed into their pool…" she wrote alongside the photo as she posed with Lauren. Oh dear Amanda – just be glad it wasn't your thousand-dollar-plus Cushie number, eh…