The celebs who love M&S as much as we do! From Holly Willoughby to Amanda Holden and even Meghan Markle Even the stars love a high street bargain

Since opening their first store in 1884, Marks & Spencer has grown to become one of the UK's favourite home grown brands. In late 2017, the future Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle caused a feeding frenzy when she wore a £45 bell sleeved jumper from the quintessentially British brand for an outing in Brixton. The wool blend jumper sold out in mere seconds! Holly Willoughby is also known for her love of M&S, often wearing the brand when presenting This Morning, and sharing her looks with her fans on social media. In September 2018 she became an official brand ambassador for the company. For all the celebs who love Marks & Spencer as much as we do, see the video below.

Celebrities Who Love Marks And Spencer As Much As We Do!

