Holly Willoughby steps out in black gown for this very special anniversary

All eyes were on Holly Willoughby on Wednesday night as she stepped out in style to celebrate a decade working with her best friend Fearne Cotton and Keith Lemon on Celebrity Juice. The TV personality shared a photo of herself dressed in her outfit on Instagram ahead of the show, and wrote in the caption: "Well we made it... it’s a celebration of 10 years of @celebjuiceofficial on the show tonight... thank you @fearnecotton and @keithlemon for the best memories ever!!! Dress by @celiakritharioti shoes by @kurtgeigerjewellery by @alighieri_jewellery #hwstyle."

Holly Willoughby looked glamorous in a black gown

Holly's floor-length dress cinched in at the waist to reveal her trim figure, and featured a stylish criss-cross straps. Beauty-wise, Holly opted for a natural makeup look with a glowy base and sweep of bronzer across the apples of her cheeks, a smoky eye and pink lipstick, while the mother-of-three's blonde hair was styled in loose waves and a middle parting. As ever, Holly's loyal followers were quick to comment on her look, with one writing: "You look stunning Holly," while another said: "Class right there." A third added: "Dream dress."

Holly's style evolution over the years

Holly's look was once again put together by Angie Smith – the stylist she exclusively works with. The pair have become great friends since their partnership started around two years ago and Holly frequently credits the wardrobe professional in turning around her look. Speaking to HELLO! she said: "I've learnt from her. I've learnt that with all of my clothes, I'm like a little sponge, it becomes more natural after you have been doing it for a long time."

Along with Keith – real name Leigh Francis - and Fearne, Holly has been working on Celebrity Juice since it first started, and her husband Dan Baldwin produces the show. The successful show has been running since 2008, and has seen everyone from Eamonn Holmes to Emma Bunton appear on it. The programme has picked up a number of awards over the years, including the 2012 and 2017 National Television Awards, and a BAFTA in 2012. Leigh, along with Holly and Fearne, enjoy a close friendship off screen, and Fearne invited both Leigh and Holly – who she has known for many years - to her wedding to Jesse Wood in 2014.

