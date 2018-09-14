Vogue Williams just wore the most gorgeous autumn midi dress – and we know where it's from She teamed the look with comfy trainers, as ever

Vogue Williams' tried-and-tested midi dress and trainers combo really never fails – and her latest version is giving us major early-autumn vibes. Her gorgeous orangey-red floral midi dress is from Massimo Dutti, but it's sadly already disappeared from the website – since she did admit earlier in the week that it was a sale find. Boo! Vogue gave birth to her first child, a little boy, just over a week ago – and admitted that she was loving being back wearing her favourite outfits.

Vogue's dress is from Massimo Dutti

"It feels nice to be able to dress up and feel comfortable in my old clothes again!" she wrote in her Instagram caption. "Thank you for all the lovely comments yesterday, they really picked me up. To the Mummy shamers out there, get a life. I’m not sorry I’m out and about feeling good, I'm the happiest I’ve ever been! Probably the most tired I’ve ever been too but it’s more than worth it."

The star also teamed her look with a perfect pair of tortoiseshell sunnies from mega-bargain brand The Spoilt Bitch Club – choosing the Los Angeles frames which cost just £24.99. Need!

She posted another outfit earlier in the week

The presenter is certainly back to her regular outfit posts – since she also shared another gorgeous dress on Monday, but kept it real by admitting that the pretty maxi isn't the easiest for breast-feeding. "I really love this dress but it’s V impracticable whilst breast feeding, its off to the back of the wardrobe!"she said of the chic Zara number, which – you guessed it – she teamed with a cool pair of trainers.

She also gave us a sneak peek at today's super-pretty dress on her Instagram Stories. "Got this little number on sale in @massimodutti," she captioned the video. We only wish we had looked it up sooner…