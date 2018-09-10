Vogue Williams posts gorgeous outfit snap just days after giving birth – and she looks incredible in her Zara maxi dress Mama goals!

Mum life certainly suits Vogue Williams, if her latest outfit post is anything to go by – doesn't she look gorgeous in her white boho dress and comfy trainers? The star took to Instagram just five days after giving birth to share what her new-mum-wardrobe looks like – but she did reveal that her pretty maxi isn't the easiest for breast-feeding. "I really love this dress but it’s V impracticable whilst breast feeding, its off to the back of the wardrobe!" she captioned the post.

Vogue looks incredible in her Zara maxi dress

Vogue's mega-pretty dress is by Zara, but we reckon it's past-season since we can't track it down (sob). Happily, she accessorised with Kurt Geiger's still-available rainbow it-bag, and a pair of equally colourful earrings by Soru Jewellery. Her ultra-cool trainers, meanwhile, are the She Who Dares sneakers by independent British brand World Secrets, which cost £120.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams welcome first child

It seems our Vogue is firmly back on the 'gram after welcoming her son with husband Spencer Matthews, too, since she's also been happily posting on Instagram Stories to share another of her outfits there. On Monday morning, she shared an adorable selfie from the back of a car with Spencer, and gave her fashion fans a sneak peak at her beautiful floaty floral midi dress, too. "Got this little number on sale in @massimodutti," she captioned the video. We know what we'll be doing on our lunch break.

She also shared another of her outfits on Instagram Stories

The couple shared the first pictures of their ultra-cute little boy on Wednesday. "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed," Vogue captioned her photo.

The star's fans are clearly happy to see her out and about again, since Vogue was flooded with compliments on her outfit post. "Wow the working out paid off you look fab!! And welcome to the world of wireless bras n practical clothing," one joked. Something tells us you'll be just fine, Vogue…