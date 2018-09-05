Exclusive: Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams welcome first child – see photos The couple tied the knot in secret in June

Congratulations to Spencer Matthews and his wife Vogue Williams. HELLO! can exclusively confirm that the couple have welcomed their first child – a baby boy born at 3.55am on Wednesday weighing 9lbs. The new dad announced the news to HELLO! saying: "Our son arrived this morning and both mother and baby are doing well. I'm so proud of Vogue and we both feel truly blessed to welcome baby Matthews into the world. He's beautiful, just like his mother!" Vogue, 32, had previously revealed she was overdue, writing on Instagram over the weekend: "This boy [Spencer] has been amazing... overdue means a slightly grumpy wife who tends to fall asleep quite a few times a day! He's keeping me happy and being a great support... you're the best."

Vogue shared an adorable photo of her son

New mum Vogue shared the first picture of her newborn son, writing alongside the sweet snap: "This morning at 3:55am, we welcomed our son into a quiet London hospital... He is beautiful and healthy. We feel truly blessed." Spencer, 30, and his wife Vogue made their union official in June, inviting just a handful of family members to their special day including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton. The private ceremony was held on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate in Scotland. It was a simple and intimate outdoor ceremony that had been kept a closely-guarded secret. HELLO! shared the first exclusive pictures last month.

Vogue talks pregnancy and birth plan:

Loading the player...

Vogue looked radiant in a bespoke Paul Costello wedding gown, her blossoming bump elegantly draped in the off-white silk V-neck design. Meanwhile, her handsome groom cut a dashing figure in a bespoke three-piece midnight-blue morning suit made by renowned tailor Tony Lutwyche.

"It has gone down with many as the best wedding they've ever been to," Spencer told HELLO!. "It was a family affair in the middle of nowhere and it felt very secluded. We were surrounded by the people we love." "It's one of our favourite places – it's magical – and the wedding was exactly what we wanted: private and quiet, with just close family and friends," added Vogue.

The baby was born on Wednesday morning

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer, who proposed in January following a West End performance of The Lion King, said: "At the time it was so wonderful but almost dreamlike. It took a little while to sink in, but I certainly feel married, settled, and happy. Everything has fallen into place. As we've said before, we are best friends, we love being together, so it does feel just perfect. We're delighted. I can't imagine life without Vogue at this point."

Spencer added: "People ask, what's changed? What's different? But it's just part of growing up, meeting your soulmate and moving on with life. I just turned 30, too, so it's a big year for me. Engagement, wedding, my 30th, a baby, and taking up golf, all in 2018. It's unbelievable."

