Vogue Matthews and Spencer Williams' reveal their nursery theme – and you'll want to copy it! The newlyweds are expecting a baby boy in September

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are excitedly preparing for their baby son's arrival, as his due date is looming nearer and nearer. The celebrity couple are set to welcome their first child in September, and while they still have some time on their hands before his birth, they have been busy getting his nursery ready. Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, they confirmed that their nursery has now been decorated, and what's more, some of the furniture has even been designed by Vogue herself. The TV star said of the jungle-themed room: "I designed some of the furniture with an amazing company I work with back in Dublin. It’s so cute. It’s jungle-themed. But our dog is having a bit of a meltdown because we’ve got a rocking lion and he’s convinced it’s real."

Vogue and Spencer are expecting their first baby in September

During the interview, Vogue and Spencer also spoke about their fairytale summer wedding in June. The happy couple tied the knot in secret, but revealed photos of their special day exclusively to HELLO! in this week's issue. The low-key affair, which was attended by guests including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton, meant that it was a stress-free wedding for the bride and groom too.

The happy couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

Vogue said of her wedding: "If you have a big wedding then sadly you’re not going to be chilled. You do have a lot of people to talk to. But if you do a wedding away it’s nice to do something the night before so you can talk to everyone, so you have more relaxed time on your wedding day. But if you’re going to have a massive wedding you can’t help but have that stress. But try to not let it take away from your day. I find it really important to enjoy the day. There wasn’t one moment of the day when I felt stressed. IT was so easy going and relaxed. Things go wrong – but who cares. Let it fly past! It’s fine."

Vogue spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy

