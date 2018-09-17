It may be for children, but we really, really want Harper Beckham's new handbag Victoria Beckham's daughter has bags of style

It's a well-known fact that Harper Beckham is one of the best dressed seven-year-old's around. In fact, some would even call her a mini style icon with her designer wardrobe, which is a mix of some of the best labels out there, from Burberry and Gucci to Chloe and Dior. On Sunday, the youngest Beckham child looked incredible at her mother Victoria's anniversary fashion show during London Fashion Week. With her gorgeous gold floral crown, black dress with a white lace peter pan collar and super sleek bob just like VB, she looked totally at home on the FROW. But, we just couldn’t take our eyes off her cross-body handbag which is actually extremely grown up – and we wouldn't mind rocking it ourselves. The black bag is made in a boxy, square shape and has white cherries with marabou feather detail on the front. It’s from chic kids' brand Bonpoint and costs £190.17. Talk about having bags of style!

We loved Harper's outfit at LFW

In April, Harper even showed off her design skills. Former Spice Girl Victoria shared a live video on Instagram of her daughter's fashion sketches, which looked surprisingly detailed for such a young child.

£190.17, Bonpoint

Sketching is a key factor in a fashion designer's process – something that Harper has no doubt picked up from her successful mother, whose label has been going for a decade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David's best marriage moments

Speaking about her daughter’s flair for fashion, Victoria, 44, told British Vogue: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays."

MORE: Victoria Beckham just wore flats and quite frankly, we are shocked

The wife of David Beckham added: "On the one hand, she's quite girly, but on the other hand she has three big brothers and likes to run around and play football. She's not scared of being pushed over. Confident and bright, Harper could be the brains of the family. She wants to be an inventor."

READ: Victoria Beckham's sweet note to Lady Gaga after the star wore one of her dresses