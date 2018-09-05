Victoria Beckham just stepped out in an outfit she has worn before This almost never happens...

September is the tricky transitional period that trips everyone up when it comes to picking out an outfit. Way too warm for tights, yet too breezy for bare legs! Buying new ankle boots while clinging onto espadrilles? It might come as some relief that even the ultimate style maven herself, Victoria Beckham, doesn’t seem to be immune from the problem either. In fact, the fashion designer has made a rogue move to solve the dilemma by recycling a pair of bi-colour black and red leather trousers that she already wore on a couple of public occasions last year. And why wouldn't she? They are the perfect transitional trouser and look incredible on her.

The former Spice Girls singer famously never usually wears an outfit more than once, but it seems the mum of four has a soft spot for these trusty leather trousers from her own Resort 2018 collection. Victoria first wore the trousers in June last year to her husband David Beckham's Kent & Curwen event in New York. She then brought them back out again just a few weeks later for former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman's leaving party in London. And now, over a year later, Victoria has paired them with a crisp white tee-shirt, black stiletto heels and the Half Moon Box bag – all from her own collection - for a visit to the BBC Radio 2 studios to record Claudia Winkleman’s Sunday show.

The on-point style choice comes after 44-year-old Victoria fronted the latest issue of British Vogue with her children: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, seven. Talking about little Harper's personal style, she spoke about how she lets her daughter wear heels, revealing: "She's been able to run in Alaïa platforms since she was three. But only at home – she would never be allowed to leave the house in heels. Ditto makeup, that's where it stays."

