Trust us, Victoria Beckham's new top will make you smile We are loving VB's latest look…

Victoria Beckham has dominated London Fashion Week this year and we are totally loving her new collection, which she showcased in the capital on Sunday. Since then, the former Spice Girl has been out and about around London and has packed a lot of visits into her busy schedule. From a dinner with Anna Wintour to a showcase at Annabel's, it's been a hectic time for the mother-of-four. On Tuesday evening, the wife of David Beckham uploaded a selfie to her Instagram account and you could see her new slogan T-shirt. We couldn't help but notice that its totally cute! Made in a crisp white with the word 'Smile' emblazoned over the front in red, we instantly loved this tongue-in-cheek style, which will be available later on in the year. "Fashion did not steal my smile” she captioned, adding: "Presentations at @annabelsmayfair today, including this t-shirt. Kisses from London."

VB's 'smile' T-shirt is at the top of our wish list

Last week, the fashion mogul announced the release of her extra-special anniversary T-shirt in celebration of the ten-year birthday of her label. Just like its predecessors 'Fashion Stole My Smile' and 'It's A Dark But Happy Place', her new tee has a comical element to it – featuring an image of her famous pose.

Loading the player...

You know the one – the iconic image of her sitting in a giant Marc Jacobs bag – which was part of her campaign from 2008. Its priced at £115 and will be sold on VictoriaBeckham.com and in her Dover Street store.

MORE: Victoria Beckham gives fans a rare glimpse into her beauty bag and it's amazing

VB loves a white T-shirt - it’s a wardrobe staple for the designer. She regularly dons one and teams it with all of her favourite separates – including tailored trousers, jeans and pencil skirts. Speaking in 2017 about designing the perfect design, Victoria explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body. It should be so easy and simple to find but as someone who wanted that, I couldn't find it"

READ: Victoria Beckham just wore flats and quite frankly, we are shocked