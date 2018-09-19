Charlotte Hawkins' green mini dress sends fans into a melt-down! The Good Morning Britain looks dreamy in green

Charlotte Hawkins has been switching up her look the past few days, opting for items that are that little bit sexier and the Good Morning Britain viewers have noticed and are loving the change! On Wednesday, the gorgeous presenter stunned viewers in a green, close-fitting pencil-style dress with a wrap fit and a low-cut front. Finishing just above the knee with a slit, it was a little more risqué than her usual attire and fitted her perfectly. The chic dress is from online, affordable store Closet London and is priced at £55. Part of the brand's current collection, we think it will fly off the site now Charlotte has been spotted in it. The former Strictly Come Dancing star added nude high heels and left her accessories at home, giving the whole ensemble a classic vibe.

The 43-year-old released her inner Sandy from Grease on Sunday afternoon, as she dressed up for her radio role on Classic FM. Gone were the floral dresses she often opts for, and in their place was a black and white spotted top and a pair of leather trousers! Fans loved her look and took to the comments section of Instagram to give their verdict. One fan wrote: "Probably the best photo I've seen of you Charlotte. Love those trousers!" Another agreed, writing: "LOVE this outfit Charlotte!"

As always, Charlotte's look was styled by ITV's Head of Wardrobe, Debbie Harper, who is not only in charge of her TV looks but also her glam red-carpet style.

Debbie shares outfit details from Charlotte, Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid on her Instagram account, which you can find under 'Debbie Dresses'.

Debbie often uses high street items, made in bold colours which are always readily available. Monsoon, Zara and Marks and Spencer among some of her go-to brands that she stocks up on for her clients.

