We need Charlotte Hawkins' Monsoon shirt dress – it's just perfect for autumn

Charlotte Hawkins is embracing the change in weather and we want her transitional wardrobe. On Wednesday, the gorgeous Good Morning Britain presenter left her favourite pastel floral dresses at home, instead choosing to embrace the season in a punchy, geometric shirt dress made in navy blue and contrasting fuchsia. The retro-style number had a distinctive 70s influence and we love the large-scale pattern. The fancy frock also boasted a hanky hem, waist belt and button-down placket. Priced at £60.00 from high street store Monsoon, it's currently available online in all sizes – which is great news for fans of Charlotte's obtainable look. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant added high heel burgundy heels with a scallop trim and left her accessories at home, letting her statement dress do all the talking.

Charlotte looked stunning in her geometric shirt dress

As always, Charlotte's look was put together by Debbie Harper - ITV's Head of Wardrobe. Debbie shared a shot of the star on her Instagram account as she does daily, and helpfully listed where the whole look was from.

£60.00, Monsoon

Debbie also turns her stylish hands to fellow presenters Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin and goes by the name 'Debbie Dresses' on her social media accounts. Debbie dresses the ITV ladies in readily available, high street items that are colourful, cheerful and in classic shapes.

Charlotte Hawkins shoots for HELLO!

The mother-of-two regularly shares her outfit ensembles on her social media and last week, her Instagram fans even compared her to royalty. "Should have been a royal," one follower insisted as she donned a red cocktail dress, which she teamed with a large disc fascinator at the York races. Another agreed, adding: "You are a real queen."

Her gorgeous number was by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek and featured a lace overlay. It was originally priced at £1050, and was further reduced to £525 in the summer sale.

