Charlotte Hawkins shocks fans in sexy leather trousers - giving Sandy from Grease a run for her money The Good Morning Britain star goes hell for leather...

Charlotte Hawkins is known for her girl-next-door like of style - she always looks gorgeous in classic ensembles, in particular favouring fabulous flower prints and stunning glitzy gowns on the red carpet. So, you can imagine our surprise when she stepped out in a pair of VERY sexy leather trousers! The 43-year-old paired the skin-tight separates with a complimenting black and white spotted top and added a pair of nude high heel shoes for good measure. As soon as we saw her latest 'outfit of the day' on Instagram, Olivia Newton-John's character of Sandy from iconic film Grease conjured up in our minds! The pretty presenter wore her blonde hair in a voluminous, wavy style and subtle makeup highlight her features.

Charlotte looked incredible in a pair of leather trousers

Charlotte's Instagram followers loved her latest look, taking to the comments section to shower her with praise. One fan wrote: "Probably the best photo I've seen of you Charlotte. Love those trousers!" Another agreed, writing: "LOVE this outfit Charlotte!" The mother-of-one was at Classic FM, where she has a slot from 3-5 every Sunday.

The Good Morning Britain presenter didn’t specify where she brought her trousers from, but we have tracked down a imitation leather pair that look hugely similar from H&M that will set you back just £24.99.

We have been loving the presenter's transitional wardrobe lately - she has been rocking items that are simply perfect for the autumn.

One of our favourite looks on her recently was a 70s style shirt dress, which had a punchy, geometric print in navy blue and fuchsia. We loved the large-scale pattern, hanky hem, waist belt and button-down placket. Best of all, although the frock looked majorly expensive, it was actually from high street store Monsoon and priced at £60.

