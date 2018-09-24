Move over Michelle Keegan! Corrie's Catherine Tyldesley makes modelling debut Prices start from £22

Watch out fashion world - there's a new gal in town! Catherine Tyldesley stars in the new Littlewoods campaign for autumn 2018 and it is giving us all the seasonal feels. The actress - who played Eva Price on the popular soap - looks incredible in the stylish images to launch a new edit for the online store. The range includes a selection of fabulous high street gems, including Frock & Frill, Little Mistress, Karen Millen and Monsoon. Focusing on beautiful evening wear styles that will be ideal for the party season, our favourites include a jewel-toned velvet jumpsuit, a show-stopping bright red dress, a slinky silver one-piece and a striking cobalt blue asymmetric lace dress. The uber-glam actress - who recently dyed her trademark blonde locks chestnut brown - also shows us all how to make double leopard print work in a roll neck and faux fur coat combo.

£240, Karen Millen @ Littlewoods

Speaking about the edit, the mother-of-one exclaimed: "I felt super glamorous at the shoot and I am now really excited for all of the new AW18 season! The designs made me feel elegant and sexy on set and I loved the red Karen Millen dress, it's such a wardrobe staple and super versatile. I think my favourite part was putting each new outfit on and thinking to myself – what character would wear this?"

Jumpsuit, £80, Littlewoods

Speaking about her wardrobe and sense of style, Catherine, 35, said: "I'd say that my style is quite classical, structured and feminine. I like to keep my look soft by honouring my curves. Anything that goes in at the waist always works well on me. If an item makes me feel confident then I know I'm on the right track."

Like many of us, the former Coronation Street star looks to celebrities when it come sto style inspiration. "I love Victoria Beckham, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and of course the ultimate in femininity... Marilyn Monroe." What a great list Cath!

