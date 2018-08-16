Catherine Tyldesley's shell-print wrap dress is giving us all the mermaid feels right now An under the sea look for the former Coronation Street

Former Coronation Street actress wrap dress which was printed with shells, crabs and starfish. Sea-side themed prints are huge in the fashion world right now, so the actress is bang on trend. It comes as no surprise that the dress is called the 'Phoebe Under The Sea' from celeb favourite Rixo and priced at £295. The fancy design is available online all sizes but we are sure it will soon be sold out after the ITV favourite has stepped out in it. The design was cut in an amazingly flattering shape – with its deep V neck and voluminous sleeves. The mother-of-two left her accessories at home, wearing her hair swept up, letting her dress do all the talking.

Catherine looked gorgeous in her Rixo dress

On Tuesday, Catherine sent fans wild when she wore a dress from Marks & Spencer. Not just any dress either, but THE sell-out, midi dress that has been all over our Instagram feeds.

£295, Rixo

You will definitely recognise it - the £39.50 navy blue design features a contrasting white star print and a bold red stripe down the side panel. With its elasticated waist, ruffle shoulder detail and midi length, it’s the ideal dress for both the office and a night out.

Plus, it looks just as fabulous with trainers as it does high heels. Although sold out online, Marks & Spencer's have clearly listened to their shoppers and have produced a jumpsuit in a similar style, but with polka dots instead of stripes.

Once again, Catherine’s look was put together by Martine Alexander - the only stylist that the actress works with for all her professional outfits, rather like Holly Willoughby with Angie Smith. Martine also turns her talented hands to Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington and a whole host of soap actresses including Lucy-Jo Hudson and Kym Marsh.

