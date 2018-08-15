Catherine Tyldesley just wore Marks & Spencer's most talked about dress - and now we want it even more The actress keeps it high street with her latest outfit...

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley appeared on ITV on Tuesday and she decided to shun designer labels, and keep it real by wearing a dress from high street favourite Marks & Spencer. Not only that, but she wore THE dress of the season - the sell-out, midi dress that bloggers, influencers and shoppers have gone mad for. The mother-of-one wore the £39.50 navy blue design which a featured contrasting white star print and a bold red stripe stitched down the side. The dress is sadly sold out online, and fans have been scouring stores all over the country to try and get their hands on one ever since. If you don’t want to be in the navy - it’s also available in an ivory colour with a floral print design emblazoned over the top.

Catherine looked gorgeous in her M&S dress

One of the reasons the dress has proved so popular may be because it brings style and comfort together - the elasticated waist means you can just throw it on without wrestling with a side zip or fiddly buttons.

£39.50, Marks & Spencer

What more could you want hey?! Well, you may decide you'd rather have it in a jumpsuit style. M&S has released a follow up to this design which is hugely similar - the same colour way and cut, but with a polka dot print as opposed to stars. True to form, it sold out in 24 hours when it first appeared online, but it keeps coming back into stock - so keep a watchful eye and pop it in your shopping basket as soon as you see it!

Rather like Holly Willoughby, Catherine, 34, uses the same stylist each time she appears on television.

The lady behind her look is stylist-to-the-stars Martine Alexander; the talented professional who has an extensive CV full of famous clients. She often dresses them in readily available high-street clothes - which is great news for those of us who want to copy our favourite celebrity looks. As well as Catherine, she looks after Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington and a whole host of soap actresses including Lucy-Jo Hudson.

