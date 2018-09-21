Fashion fans are going crazy over Doria Ragland's nude block heels – and they are in the sale! Get them before they sell out...

The Duchess of Sussex's beloved mother Doria Ragland made a surprise appearance at the launch of her daughter's new charity cookbook Together at Kensington Place on Thursday – and fashion fans loved her outfit! The 62-year-old no doubt dressed with autumn in mind - opting for head-to-toe caramel. She wore a crew-necked knitted jumper, tailored trousers, a tanned cashmere scarf – and… the most fabulous pair of high heels. The stylish shoes are by designer brand Stuart Weitzman – and are known as the 'Clara' leather pumps. They have a rounded toe, a wide ankle strap and are finished with a square buckle. Although originally priced at £379, they are currently in the sale at online site The Outnet – for £277. Admittedly they are a little pricey, but nude high heels are a classic buy that work with any shades and tones in your wardrobe, so really, they can be called an investment purchase.

Doria looked amazing at her daughter's cookbook launch

Doria looked to be in great spirits as she met the group of women who helped create the charity cookbook following last year's Grenfell Tower fire. She introduced herself to the team, saying, "I'm Meg's mum" while adding she was "head over heels" proud of her daughter.

'Clara' leather pumps, £277, Stuart Weitzman

Speaking of heels – maybe Doria is taking fashion tips from her daughter – who is a big lover of Stuart Weitzman.

Loading the player...

The last time we saw Prince Harry's wife showcasing the brand was last year – where she wore a pair of chestnut suede boots by the designer to church on Christmas Day with the royal family.

MORE: Revealed: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's secret summer break with Doria Ragland

She paired the over-the-knee design – which are built on a whopping four-inch heel - with a crisp cream trench coat by Sentaler. She carried a Chloe Pixie bag and topped her look with a chocolate brown hat by Philip Treacy. Predictably, as soon as the former Suits star was seen with the nutmeg-toned boots, they sold out.

READ: The mother-of-the-bride! Doria Ragland opts for pretty mint green dress for the royal wedding