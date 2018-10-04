The £12 rainbow fashion bargain that Stacey Solomon can't get enough of The girlfriend of Joe Swash loves a bargain or two...

Stacey Solomon is known for love of all things rainbow. From her knitted rainbow tops, funky striped trousers to her cheerful bright knits,the mother-of-two always makes us smile with her technicolour wardrobe. On Wednesday, the former X Factor contestant celebrated her 29th birthday on Loose Women and true to form, stepped out in a grey T-shirt which featured a rainbow stripe across the front. But we couldn't take our eyes off her pair of fabulous rainbow tassel earrings, which are from high street store Accessorize and cost just £12. What a bargain! The earrings were a gift from her stylists - Mother Shoppers - and now we wouldn't mind a pair in our jewellery box. The stylists presented Stacey with two pairs of earrings for her special day and Stacey asked her 1 million Instagram followers which ones they prefered.

We love Stacey's earrings she wore on Loose Women

Despite the fact it is now winter, rainbow fashion is still hugely popular on the high street. The colourful vibe exploded onto the radar in 2016 and has never really left the stores.

£12, Accessorize

Colourful stripes not only make a statement, but they also instantly jazz up any ensemble, meaning you can leave the rest of your outfit relatively simple.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears teaching Loose Women to dance

Many would say that a certain Holly Willoughby really put the trend on the map back in 2017, when she appeared on the Jonathan Ross show.

MORE: Not ready to say goodbye to summer just yet? Rainbow fashion is till a thing

Her £2000 rainbow dress by high-end designer Ashish sent fans into a frenzy, despite its huge price tag. Holly uploaded a video to her Instagram feed of her strutting her stuff in the now iconic frock and added the sparkly Kira Kira app to give it a totally extra edge. It’s one of her most viewed videos ever on her social media platforms and the This Morning presenter has factored the trend into her wardrobe ever since.

READ: Remember Holly Willoughby's famous rainbow sequin dress? You can now buy an AMAZING dupe for a LOT less