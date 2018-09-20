Stacey Solomon just found an amazing red leopard print skirt - and it set her back just £20! The Loose Women host grabs a Topshop steal

Stacey Solomon knows a thing or two about fashion bargains! Not only is she the new face of Primark, but her wardrobe is brimming with cut-price items and we salute her thriftiness. On Wednesday evening, the girlfriend of Joe Swash shared picture on her Instagram of her latest outfit and we are obsessed with her red leopard print mini skirt, which turns out to be a total high street steal, from Topshop. The funky number set her back just £20 and is currently available online now in all sizes – which is excellent news for us! Although Stacey, 28, styled her outfit with a crisp white T-shirt, she could have added a black roll neck and ankle boots for the perfect autumn look. In the snapshot, Stacey posed in front of a quirky wall in California which features angel wings and a doughnut instead of a halo.

Fans loved Stacey's latest look

The Loose Women presenter has had a busy week of events – she headed out to her first ever London Fashion Week show on Saturday. The singer documented her experience in her Fabulous column and as usual, showcased her refreshingly comical outlook. "Note to self: never eat garlic before a fashion show because everyone greets you with a kiss on both cheeks," she joked, reflecting: "Or, always carry Tic-Tacs."

£20, Topshop

The former X Factor contestant also said she tried on seven different outfits, before going back to the very first one she tried on. Just like us then! The TV presenter went for a white boucle dress with black piping at the zip which looked very Chanel-esque.

The Julian Macdonald show is known for its high-octane glamour and lots of sparkles. Speaking about the display, Stacey said: "I was hit with ALL THE GLITTER," she exclaimed. "Julien's clothes are how I imagined my wardrobe to look when I was a little girl. It’s the epitome of glitz and glamour. Modern day Disney gowns. Just beautiful."

