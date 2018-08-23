Stacey Solomon's denim dress is the outfit you need for your autumn wardrobe Denim never goes out of style

Stacey Solomon has been scoring full points when it comes to her Loose Women wardrobe of late! The 28-year-old stunned on Wednesday's show with yet another incredible getup - this time, instead of her favourite bright colours and eye-catching prints, denim was on the menu. Her fancy frock was by high street store Warehouse and priced at an affordable £42. The wrap dress featured exaggerated sleeves, a tie waist and buttons at the side to adjust. The design finished just above the knee and the former X Factor singer teamed it with a simple pair of trainers and a pair of lilac pom pom earrings. Sharing a picture on her hugely popular Instagram account - which recently hit 1 million followers - she captioned the stylish snap: "Denim and Pom Pom's" and credited her go-to stylists, Mothers Shoppers. Luckily for us, the dress is currently available online in all sizes, and is the ideal transitional item to take from summer into your autumn wardrobe.

The denim getup was a bit of a change from Monday’s outfit - where the girlfriend of Joe Swash embraced the warm weather in a kimono-style playsuit.

The mustard-coloured, all-in-one was from ASOS and priced at a reasonable £45, and came complete with black and pink floral detail printed over the fabric. The blonde added her signature Adidas trainers into the mix and as always, rocked a pair of statement earrings - her favourite jewellery to wear on-screen.

The TV presenter's holiday wardrobe was not to be missed, and we can’t stop thinking about her swimwear in particular. The Loose Women co-host wore a purple swimsuit last week that had fun rainbow tassels attached to the straps, by online store Aesthetic Laundry.

Priced at £29.99, the cheerful tones ensured she stood out. The independent brand has blown up recently since Stacey stepped out in their designs, and YouTube guru Zoella is also a big fan of their clothes.

