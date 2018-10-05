Tess Daly found herself some £25 red Zara trousers and now we want them What a red hot bargain...

Strictly Come Dancing is well and truly in full swing and we are loving everything about it. Tess Daly heads up the Saturday evening show and her wardrobe makes us want to dress up and get glam immediately. Although she is known for her eye-catching evening ensembles as she presents the show, her dressed-down look is just as gorgeous. We spied the 49-year-old's latest outfit on Instagram - and trust us, it's a good one. Her outfit of the day consisted of a Chinti & Parker jumper (Holly Willoughby's fave) an Anya Hindmarch bag and a pair of red tailored trousers, which set her back just £25.99 from Zara! What a result. The sleek shape and cut of the trews is the kind of design that would suit all shapes and sizes, so excuse us whilst we head there on our lunch break...

We are loving Tess' dressed-down look

This isn't the first time the wife of Vernon Kay has been seen in an inexpensive high street item. In August, Tess looked incredible during filming, in an on-trend leopard-print T-shirt from Topshop which set her back an unbelievable £14.

£25.99, Zara

The mother-of-two teamed the tee with chinos and a pair of white trainers. Wearing her hair loose, she looked like she was having a blast as she filmed with Claudia and two of this year’s newest professional dancers Graziano Diprima and Johannes Radebe.

WATCH: Tess Daly photoshoot

HELLO! spoke to Tess' stylist James Yardly, who spilled the beans on her £950 silver sequin dress that she wore on the launch night of the show.

Her dress was by high-end designer Galvan and James said of the look: "Because it's sequins, it obviously works hand-in-hand with Strictly Come Dancing, but I love the cut. It's super flattering, super modern, cool and current. And I adore using Galvan!"

