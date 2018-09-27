Kate Wright just wore head-to-toe Zara and we want her whole outfit ASAP The girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand heads to the high street

Kate Wright's wardrobe is getting bigger and not to mention chicer by the day. On Wednesday evening, the former TOWIE star shared a series of images on her Instagram account of her latest outfit she had put together for her mother’s birthday lunch and we were excited to see it came entirely from high street favourite Zara. Excellent news! The 26-year-old wore a high neck printed blouse with an elegant pussy-bow neckline, which she tucked into the waistband of an extremely eye-catching printed skirt that was adorned with a black, red and gold Versace-style scarf print. Made with pleats, it has a sexy split at the side, finished just above the knee and is perfect for the autumn. What's more - the blouse retails at a purse-friendly £29.99 and the skirt set her back £69.99, so the entire look won’t break the bank. The blonde bombshell wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and striking makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Kate Wright looked incredible in a Zara outfit

The Essex-born beauty often heads to high street stores for her colourful wardrobe and tends to mixe up key pieces with designer accessories.

Top, £29.99 and Skirt, £69.99, both Zara

Last month she headed to a sun-drenched destination with her footballer boyfriend, and stunned her 912,000 followers with a striking orange and red striped co-ord set which set her back just £25 for the skirt and £18 for the top from ASOS. Kate added a boho-style straw hat, large-lense sunglasses by Porsche and delicate gold hoop earrings.

The girlfriend of Rio Ferdinand recently did her first high fashion shoot with You Magazine and stunned readers with her directional look - consisting of simple jeans, a voluminous white blouse and natural makeup.

Speaking to the publication, the reality star explained she doesn’t always look immaculate: "I have wet hair on the school run, sometimes I’m dropping off the kids in my slippers. I think, If people could see me now," she revealed . "It used to bug me if I couldn’t work out three or four times a week, but now I don't beat myself up. I've learnt from Rio and the children that terrible things can happen in life so you can’t take it for granted – you have to appreciate it."