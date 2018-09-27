Fearne Cotton's leopard print Zara jumpsuit has been giving her a very embarrassing problem We've all been there Fearne!

We can't stop thinking about Fearne Cotton's jumpsuit. As soon as the 37-year-old posted a picture on her Instagram account of her latest Celebrity Juice outfit - we immediately assumed it was a designer item. But no, it's actually from our favourite high street store Zara and is priced at an affordable £69.99. Result! The leopard-print number is made from a robust denim material and has an elastic waistband with matching fabric belt detail and patch pockets. The former Radio One host teamed it with her favourite gold high heel wedges by Terry de Havilland and wore her trademark blonde locks loose. The mother-of-two did identify one big problem with the outfit though - and it made her fans chuckle. "It’s going to be a nightmare if I need a wee. Jumpsuit problems." Hilariously, some of her 2.3 million followers agreed, sharing their experiences with jumpsuits in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Hahah that’s so true. I always forget that part when I wear a jumpsuit." Another agreed, adding: "You're right - jumpsuits and peeing are not friends!!!"

Fearne looked lovely in leopard

The wife of Jesse Wood is known for her distinctively unique style and during London Fashion Week last year, she spoke on camera about what fashion really means to her. "Fashion sits in the same camp as music, art, theatre, cinema . . . it's escapism, and it's much needed! Perhaps it can be taken a bit too seriously . . . but it's a beautiful, skilled art."

£69.99, Zara

The TV presenter - who has a kids clothing range with Boots - also had some words of encouragement for her fans who get nervous about trying new trends.

"Throw out the rule book! Do what feels right for you," she said.

"I don't think there should be rules. I don't believe a certain body type should be excluded from wearing what they want . . . wear what makes you feel good. It's got to be what makes you feel confident, that's the first step."

