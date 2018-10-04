Lorraine Kelly, 58, just wore a Barbie-pink dress and it's just stunning We love Lorraine's latest look

Lorraine Kelly looked a vision in pink on Thursday morning as she sat on her famous sofa and we are obsessed with her body-con dress. The 58-year-old gave Barbie a run for her money in the striking pink-toned frock, which is from online store Closet London and priced at £65. We love the close-fitting cut and the asymmetric frill bottom which adds a unique detail, giving the dress movement. The bold shade looked fabulous against the mother-of-one's English Rose skin-tone and she paired it with a pair of sparkly high heel shoes from Kurt Geiger. The great news for fans of Lorraine's wholesome look is both items are available online now. The Scottish star wore her trademark chestnut hair in a lightly waved style and a slick of nude lipstick perfected her look.

HELLO! spoke with the TV veteran recently, and she revealed to us that when it comes to her clothes, she has gotten braver with trends as she has gotten older.

Encouraging her viewers to embrace fashion in their own way, she added: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

The Scottish star also has a style crush on a certain lady you may recoginse - the Duchess of Sussex.

"Oh I think Meghan Markle looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it's a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

