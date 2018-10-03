Amanda Holden's fans are obsessed with this detail in her house And it costs less than £200

Amanda Holden has given fans another peek inside her gorgeous Surrey home – and they're obsessed with one detail! The Britain's Got Talent judge posed in her hallway to showcase her choice of outfit for a night out on Tuesday, but many were more distracted by the Carry on Matron movie poster she had framed on the wall behind her.

"Dinner with friends #carryonmandy," Amanda captioned the photo, which showed her looking stylish in a daring Marika Vera black top and Galvan London trousers. And while her outfit got several admiring comments, so too did her home décor. "Love the poster," one commented. Another wrote: "Love EVERYTHING! Need that poster!" While a third added: "Amazing Carry On movie poster. Love it. Massive Carry On fan."

Amanda Holden has a Carry On movie poster on display at home

Amanda's poster is from the 1972 film Carry On Matron, and is available to buy for £195 from Picture Palace Movie Posters. It is a striking addition to Amanda's hallway, which has an otherwise muted décor, with cream walls and carpets.

The mum-of-two often shares photos from her Surrey residence on social media, showing how she and husband Chris have added character with patterned wallpaper, kitsch accessories and pieces from her own Bundleberry for QVC collection.

The Britain's Got Talent judge often shares photos from her family home

Amanda and Chris bought their home in 2015, and has previously said that although it is kept pristine she doesn't want it to look like a show home. Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

The couple also own a second country home in the Cotswolds, which they have been carrying out extensive renovation work on. Amanda has been keeping fans updated throughout the renovation process, showing off stylish touches including a huge Loaf velvet sofa and colourful John Lewis rug.

