Need a Christmas party outfit? Holly Willoughby's dress may be just what you are looking for Another high street steal for the This Morning presenter

Holly Willoughby was definitely embracing the autumn vibe on Tuesday morning, stepping out the a stunning wine-coloured dress by high street store Warehouse. The tailored design had long sleeves ,a short hem and sparkling trim on the collar, giving it just the right amount of festivity and ideal for a Christmas party! Priced at £52, it's currently available online now in all sizes, and if burgundy isn't for you, it also comes in bottle green. Holly, 37, teamed the fancy frock with a pair of complimenting burgundy high heel shoes by L.K.Bennett, which she first wore last week. Priced at £195, they look just like the ones that the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in last week when she appeared at the Victoria & Albert museum.

Berry nice Holly!

On Monday, the 37-year-old delighted her 4 million Instagram followers with a fabulous shirt dress by Libby London.

£52, Warehouse

One of Holly's pricier buys at £225, it was made in a dark navy with a cobalt blue print, and had a classic collar and button-down front which flared out into an elegant waisted skirt. The mother-of-three added nude high heels, which are by high end brand Gianvito Rossi and cost a cool £495.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's high street style

HELLO! spoke with Holly at the launch of her sell-out range with Marks & Spencer and she was remarkably humble about being considered a style icon by so many. "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find it quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again.

She added: "It's about finding the right things. I think as I've got older, I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

