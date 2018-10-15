Holly Willoughby's shirt dress is one of the most flattering styles we have ever seen This shirt dress would suit EVERYONE...

Holly Willoughby brightened up a rainy Monday morning with a fresh new outfit that would be perfect on any body shape. The 37-year-old stunned her 4 million Instagram followers with a fabulous shirt dress by Libby London. Priced at £225, its made in a dark navy with a cobalt blue print, and had a classic collar and button-down front which flared out into an elegant waisted skirt. The tie-waist belt is ideal for defining your shape, and the sleek silhouette is super flattering. We love the fluid shape and it's the kind of number that could work for any occasion due to its classic cut. We loved the mother-of-three's nude high heels, which are by high end brand Gianvito Rossi and cost a cool £495. The Celebrity Juice star is in great company as the Duchess of Cambridge has the same pair! The pointed-toe stilettos were a different choice for Kate who often choses a more round toe heel. The wife of Prince William last wore them after her youngest child Prince Louis was born and she posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Holly, is also long-time fan of the nude high heel and flits between a variety of different types. As well as her designer Gianvito Rossi stamps, (also loved by Christine Lampard) she also favours a budget copy by Office.

The 'On to Point' court shoes are her faves and they retail at £69.The classic style, although look like they could be designer, also come in a variety of colours and textures - 17 to be exact!

But the 37-year-old tends to favour the nude version, and features them into her working wardrobe quite often.

Nude shoes are widely regarded as a wardrobe staple - the neutral hue means they go with pretty much any outfit.

