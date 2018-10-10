Kate Middleton stuns in Erdem at the Victoria and Albert Museum The wife of Prince William looks beautiful in her latest outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Wednesday, as she opened the Victoria and Albert Museum's new photography centre. The evening is a poignant one for Prince William's wife, as it’s her first visit since becoming the museum's patron in March. Kate looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder embellished bouclé-tweed midi dress by Erdem which retails at £1,395. Looking as glowing and as radiant as ever, she wore her trademark long tresses loose and flowing, and natural makeup gave her a wholesome look. Her choice of Erdem hoop-drop earrings with floral detail added another elegant touch, while a pair of Jimmy Choo Romy stiletto heels in Bordeaux velvet gave a sophisticated and autumnal finish. The royal had a tour of the centre's inaugural exhibition, "Collecting Photography: From Daguerreotype To Digital" which is an exploration of photography from the 19th century to the present day, drawing from the V&A's collection of a whopping 800,000 photographs.

Meghan Markle is also a fan of British-based Canadian designer Erdem

Kate looked in great spirits as she met with the curators who have worked on the project, then proceeded to unveil a plaque to mark the centre's official opening. The new centre will have more than double the space in the museum dedicated to photography.

Kate wore the Jimmy Choo Romy heel in Bordeaux velvet

The mother-of-three looked particularly fresh despite the fact she had an action-packed day yesterday. Kate stepped out at the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit - which is an initiative to help improve mental health around the world.

The event was attended by political figures, experts and policy makers who proceeded to discuss issues such as how to deal with the stigma attached to mental health - a subject very close to the royal's heart.

Her floral earrings were also from Erdem

The mother-of-three looked incredible in a lilac fit and flare dress by Emilia Wickstead, which she first wore in 2017 when she was pictured leaving Berlin for Hamburg as part of the Royal Tour. Accessorising to perfection, she added nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and a cute nude box clutch with a mock crock skin by Aspinal London - a brand loved by her sister Pippa.

