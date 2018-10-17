Amanda Holden shocks fans in racy lilac dress on the red carpet One word, wow...

Amanda Holden is known for her show-stopping outfits on the red carpet and Tuesday night was no exception. The mother-of-two stepped out at ITV's Palooza event in London in a lilac dress that pulled out all the stops. Designed by Jennifer Clair, the dazzling gown hit the floor with its delicate silk fabric, which was backless and even boasted a sheer panel at the bust! The look was put together by Ayda Field's stylist Karl Willett. The gorgeous presenter wore her blond hair in a sleek and straight style and her makeup had a glowing finish. The 47-year-old shared some sultry shots on her Instagram account which showed off the gown to its most dazzling effect. Wowzers!

Lady lilac! Amanda looked stunning in her floor-length gown

Speaking to the Mirror in 2017, Amanda revealed that she has an enviable wardrobe that Carrie Bradshaw would be proud of. "I’m a huge Sex And The City fan and Chris did a Mr Big and turned a whole room into my wardrobe. Except, he didn’t leave a pair of Manolos at the end… but he arranged everything else! It’s something I’ve always dreamt of. There’s a remote-controlled mirror that goes up and down and lights up – it’s amazing!"

Amanda has just returned from a break in Cornwall with her family and although she sported casual attire during her relaxed trip, we couldn't help but be impressed with her holiday wardrobe.

At the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent star stunned her followers in pair of khaki jeans, leather jacket and a very cool pair of heart-printed trainers. The smart shoes were made in a crisp white and had large red hearts on the toe, as well as green and red stripes at the side. Priced at £395 by Gucci, they have been worn by numerous celebrities and are at the top of our wish list. She also added the iconic Gucci logo belt, which coincidentally, is the most searched for fashion item this season.

