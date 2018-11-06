Rochelle Humes just wore a stylish John Lewis dress and we NEED it in our wardrobe It's gone straight to the top of our wish list

Rochelle Humes has worn yet another outfit we absolutely love to present Tuesday's This Morning show and we know the Duchess of Cambridge will have approved of the sartorial choice too. Wearing a cute tea dress, the design was seriously on trend with its animal print pattern. A little bit '70s, the high necked midi design featured tiger stripes throughout, had a throwback pussy bow, flared sleeves and a bell-shaped skirt.

Designed by Alice Temperley for her diffusion line Somerset by Alice Temperley, which is exclusive to John Lewis, the look perfectly encapsulates what the designer is known for: killer printed dresses. Adored by Kate, the royal has chosen to wear many of her designs to both openings and state occasions as well as casually.

Letting the focus be on the dress, Rochelle kept the rest of her look relatively simple. She wore her curly hair up in a cute ponytail with some side strands hanging out to tuck behind her ears and for her makeup, she opted to bring some of the colour of the dress into her shadow, framing her eyes with golden sparkle. She opted for vampy, black suede pointed stiletto boots from Kurt Geiger to bring it all together.

Yet again styled by Angie Smith, who is the go-to stylist for Holly Willoughby, Davina McCall and Laura Whitmore, Rochelle has worked with her even before she took on the roll of Holly's This Morning fill in. We have to say, judging by how she dresses all of her clients, we don't think she can put a fashion foot wrong. We wonder how Holly will cope without her Down Under…