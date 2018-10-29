Rochelle Humes surprises on This Morning wearing an outfit Holly Willoughby never would We're big fans of this casual look!

Ever since it was announced that Rochelle Humes would be stepping in for Holly Willoughby while the This Morning presenter is away in Australia for I'm a Celebrity, we've been excited to see what looks the former Saturdays star will be working in the mornings. Holly is of course one of the biggest fashion icons on TV right now, but we're also fans of Rochelle's cool, quirky trademark style. And given that the mum-of-two is also working with Holly's stylist, Angie Smith, we couldn't wait to see what outfits the pair would create together.

Rochelle posted this snap to her Instagram account

And Rochelle didn't disappoint on Monday when she stepped out in front of the cameras wearing a cool, casual look that's totally different from what we're used to seeing Holly in – but we love it just as much! The 29-year-old shared a snap on Instagram of her wearing a pair of high-waisted, wide-legged khaki trousers featuring a tie waist, and a cosy bottle green long-sleeved jumper. On her feet she sported a crisp white pair of trainers – footwear that we would never see heel-loving Holly go for, but that works just as well for the early morning show.

Rochelle wore her curly hair in a casual up 'do with a few tendrils framing her face, and went for a natural glowing makeup look consisting of bronzed skin and glossy. She accessorised with a simple poppy badge in honour of armistice day. She captioned the image: "I've had my morning coffee and I’m ready! @thismorning see you at 10.30". Her fans were quick to wish her luck, with one commenting: "Love the style! I'll be watching!" and another adding: "Good luck you will smash it." A third wrote: "Please please please do your look of the day every day like Holly does." We're looking forward to the rest of the week's looks!

