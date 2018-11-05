This Morning's Rochelle Humes stuns viewers in an Oasis dress - and we want it now It's one of our favourite high street stores

When Rochelle Humes was announced as Holly Willoughby's cover for This Morning while she's in Australia presenting I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, she no doubt considered what big shoes she'd have to fill in the style stakes. But, she needn't have worried, because we're loving her looks.

First there was the casual trainers, loose trousers and cosy knit outfit that she wore for her first day - definitely something Holly would never rock - which proved the perfect get-up to throw on and still look stylish. Then there were the series of super stylish midi skirts and now, there's the Clueless-ready, ultra cute dress from one of our favourite high street stores, Oasis.

Rocking the look on Monday morning's show, Rochelle wore her checked sleeveless dress with a winter-ready black roll neck polo and leather stiletto boots. Styled as usual by Angie Smith, who also works with Holly, Davina McCall and Laura Whitmore, it's actually the second time in recent weeks that Rochelle's showcased a blue plaid. She recently wore a to-die-for '60s dress from French design house Maje.

The good news is, if you like Rochelle's latest look as much as we do, you can snap it up for £58. The shift dress, which has a cool buckle belt detail, comes in sizes 6-18 and in two length options: short and medium. Currently fully stocked, we reckon it won't be for long if Rochelle's style influence is anything to go by so get online shopping quick…