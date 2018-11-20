Holly Willoughby's terrific in tartan on I'm a Celebrity and causes the All Saints website to crash The 'Holly Effect' strikes again...

Holly Willoughby looked stunning on Tuesday evening as she presented the latest instalment of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!. The 37-year-old - who arrived Down Under last week - didn't disappoint when it came to her new look. As always, her look was put together by her wardrobe hitmaker Angie Smith, with the mother-of-three stepping out in a red check dress from All Saints, which she belted with an Isabel Marant belt and a she completed the look with a pair of edgy Maje boots. Holly wore her blonde hair loose and tousled - adding to the cool-girl style she's going for on the hit ITV TV show. Makeup wise, Holly's go-to makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill, highlighted her pretty features and she looked to be sporting a glowing tan as she fronted the show with Declan Donnelly.

Scroll down to see her latest look!

We are loving Holly and Dec on Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

Fans of Holly's check dress might struggle to get on the All Saints website - minutes after Holly revealed where her frock was from, the website went down - call it the Holly Effect! Fear not, John Lewis sell All Saints and we found Holly's dress - and it's priced at £128. The 'Tala' shirt dress is a new design featuring all-over tartan. Cut to a loose draped fit, a tie enhances the waist whilst a handkerchief hem finishes the piece for a touch of character. The model on the John Lewis website is wearing very differently to Holly - the dress is unbuttoned and it's worn with a white tee and a pair of jeans.

If you can manage to get on the All Saints website, the Black Friday offer has started and there's 30 per cent off Holly's dress so you can get it for £86. That's worth a refresh, wouldn't you say?

On Monday night's show, the ITV favourite looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing red top-to-toe. The Celebrity Juice star stunned fans in a close-fitting, crew-neck red T-shirt by Rag & Bone, which she teamed with a coordinating red mini skirt from Harvey Nichols. Her army-style boots had matching red laces and were by luxury high street store store Russell and Bromley.

Since the This Morning star has appeared on the daily show - which started on Sunday - all her outfits have had a distinctive designer edge - which is a change from her high street threads she sports normally.

Holly also looked super chic on Sunday evening - kicking off the show in a lacy black top and skirt combo from Isabel Marant that had a broderie anglaise edge. If you are hoping to emulate Holly's look it doesn't come cheap - the top comes in at £475 and the skirt retails at £510.

It has been an action-packed start for Holly since live filming started. When asked how she felt after the first episode, she said she was "Relieved, like massively. It's just so overwhelming this show, you walk in and you're here, like you've watched this on TV, it's been part of my life for years and now I'm here. It's surreal."

