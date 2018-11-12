You can shop Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer Christmas ad outfit a day early You better be quick though…

Holly Willoughby might be sunning it up Down Under as she prepares for her debut on I'm A Celeb… Get Me Out of Here! but, if her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, her mind is still on the chillier weather at home.

Posting a picture in an undeniably wintery outfit in front of a traditional Christmas tree, the presenter has not only revealed what she will be wearing in this year's Marks and Spencer Christmas advert, but that you can actually shop the exact outfit a day before the ad comes out. Rocking a cosy mustard yellow knit with bauble and ribbing detailing and a shallow turtleneck, the mum-of-three opted for a very on-trend checked mini-skirt to go with it. Receiving her usual style praise, her followers were quick to comment on her retro outfit, writing the likes of, 'wow, you look gorgeous', 'absolutely stunning' and 'I love this outfit'.

Her fans are set to be in for long period of style inspiration as the presenter kicks of the new series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! on Sunday. The first look of her jungle style has actually already been revealed in the official photography and we have to say, we absolutely adored it. Holly opted for a Western-style get-up from uber cool Scandi designers, Ganni (who dress basically ever influencer going) and finished the look with killer cowboy boots. With an episode of the hit show set to air nightly, we're literally going to be inundated with Holly #stylegoals. We've already started saving our pennies and adding to the ever-growing Christmas list…

