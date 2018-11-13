In love with Holly Willoughby's purple coat? It's FINALLY on sale Catch it before it sells out...

The Christmas countdown is officially on! And how do we know? Because the Marks & Spencer Christmas advert has just hit our screens. And the star is a certain Holly Willoughby - and her enviable wardrobe. We can't stop thinking about the fabulous purple coat that she wears during the ad - which is FINALLY available to purchase now. Although it was released in store earlier this month, you can now purchase it online for £89. The single-breasted design has already proved a massive hit on Instagram, due to not only the gorgeous wide lapels, the on-trend, oversize fit and super cosy wool texture - but also the fact that Vogue Williams, Holly and fashion blogger Erica Davies have all rocked it.

Holly's purple coat of dreams

Now if you don't know who Erica Davies is - let us enlighten you. Erica is a huge fashion influencer and has always been a big fan of M&S, having single-handedly made THAT starry-print, constellation dress a sellout last year. Speaking about how to style the purple coat of dreams, the chic mother-of-two advised: "Do not fear the purple hue. It works SO WELL with navy blue, bright yellow (yes really), orange or red AND emerald green. It's a completely useful shade if you want to inject some colour into your life. And who doesn’t want that?!" We couldn't agree more, E.

£89, Marks & Spencer

We spoke to Holly at the press launch for her Marks & Spencer edit in September and she was refreshingly honest about the fact she has become a style icon for so many.

"It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of roller coaster with fashion really because I find fashion quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it."

She added: "I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself, you think 'ooh I can't wear trousers because I've got a big bum' and you create some sort of rule book of your own and sometimes you've just got to go 'right, I'm going to tear up that rule book and I'm going to experiment or I'm going to find my trouser, or I'm going to find my V-neck top or I'm going to find the place that does the perfect T-shirt'. It's about finding the right things."

