Holly Willoughby stuns in black on first episode of I'm a Celebrity...Get me Out of Here! The ITV star is back with a new show and a new wardrobe...

Holly Willoughby lit up the screen on the first episode of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and wow, what an outfit. The gorgeous blonde beauty - who is currently Down Under for the show - stunned in a dazzling new ensemble which was styled by the one and only Angie Smith - the only stylist that the This Morning star works with. Holly, 37 wore a black, cropped-sleeve dress with lace detail at the top and studded detail around the belted waist. Her blonde tresses were teased into a voluminous, bouffant style and her glowing face looked gorgeous and tanned - the result of having had her makeup applied by Patsy O'Neil. The mother-of-three is never without her go-to glam squad, having flew them out to help with her on-screen looks.

Holly looked amazing!

Last week, the promotional shots of Holly and Dec were shared online and the Celebrity Juice star looked more stylish than ever in a bold terracotta outfit.Holly's look was from A-list favourite Ganni - consisting of a co-ord set. Known as the 'Salvia' suede mini skirt, it was made in a dark camel with frill detail which buttoned all the way up at the front.

Her outfit also featured a matching long-sleeved shirt in the same colour with the same button row and a funky gorgeous oversized collar. The Western-inspired look was finished with a pair of killer black and white Cowgirl boots - which showed off her toned legs. Like a lot of Holly's projects outside of This Morning, the look is a bit more pricey - the shirt will set you back £490 and the skirt comes in at £290. Wowzers!

The mum-of-three admitted she was feeling "nervous" as she shared an update from the jungle on This Morning saying she was "fitting in OK" so far. "I've seen a spider," she said. " It was only a little one, but it was a real-life spider. I'm lifting up toilet seats wherever I go. I'm checking inside my shoes. Yet to see a snake.' We've done a few sort of rehearsal-y bits. I've done a Bushtucker Trial. Well, I haven't done it, but I've watched one," she revealed.

