Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway wears incredible metallic dress from Next We want it right now

There's been no end of amazing Christmas dress inspiration on the telly this month but we think Kate Garraway may have just gone and topped them all. On Monday's Christmas Eve special episode of Good Morning Britain, the 51-year-old presenter opted for the most incredible gold dress. Designed by high street favourite, Next, it had a very sophisticated silhouette with long sleeves, a high neckline and an on-the-knee hem but it was the fabric of it that we couldn't get enough of. Metallic, glitzy and shiny all over, Kate actually joked that she looked a little like a Quality Street.

She uploaded a stunning shot of herself standing in the Good Morning Britain studio and wrote, "Love love love this @nextofficial #rosegolddress . Although can’t help but feel am proving “you are what you eat” - Quality Street anyone?!". Fans couldn't resist replying with one writing, "Not just any quality street but the soft caramel- everyone’s favourite." Others simply commented on how great she looked, saying the likes of, "Stunning as always Kate x" and "Shinning beauty happy Christmas Kate".

A show stopping line-up, Kate's co-presenter, Charlotte Hawkins, also pulled out all the stops for the festive episode. She opted for a simply stunning blue pencil dress which featured a sweetheart neckline, three quarter length sleeves and sporadic embellishments.

Annoyingly for those wanting to snap up Kate's dress - it would, after all make the most PERFECT New Year's Eve party option - it's unfortunately not available online. However, there are many other metallic dresses out there. We love & Other Stories metallic satin wrap dress that retails for £85 as an alternative or Warehouse's foil metallic halter dress that retails for £79.

Will you go gold this year?