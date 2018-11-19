Kate Garraway's yellow floral Next dress is at the top of our shopping list The Good Morning Britain star stands out in this high street steal...

In winter, fashionistas tend to gravitate towards dark, berry-tones and faux fur galore, but not Kate Garraway. The mother-of-two certainly brightened up our Monday morning with her latest outfit - which consisted of a zany yellow dress which was emblazoned with the prettiest floral print. How gorgeous? The 52-year-old rocked the blooming gorgeous design which is from high street store Next and priced at £55. Made from a lightweight fabric, it has long, wide sleeves, button cuffs, a V-neck and tie belt which gives a feminine shape and a distinctively Bohemian vibe. Love! It's currently available online in all sizes should you wish to invest. Styled by ITV's Head of Wardrobe Debbie Harper, the Good Morning Britain star teamed her look with a pair of maroon high heels.

Kate looked bloomig gorgeous in her yellow dress

As always, Kate's makeup looked flawless and glowing. The mother-of-two works with makeup artist Suzie Narden who uses the No Makeup Foundation by Perricone on Kate, which retails at £45.

£55, Next

It's available in five shades and offers instant luminous coverage which corrects, evens out skin tone and smoothes out the skin's texture in a flash. It also has an SPF of 30 and is formulated with Alpha Lipioc Acid, which helps minimise fine lines, large pores and keeps wrinkles at bay. We may have to invest - especially if it makes us look as youthful as Kate.

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals the fashion rules she lives by

The ITV favourite recently revealed she is healthier than ever since she hit her 50s - and it's all down to making some easy changes to her diet. The Good Morning Britain star, who used to rely on caffeine and sugar to fuel her early mornings, has switched her beloved coffee and chocolate for healthy alternatives.

"I tried different popular diets and I realised, because of the crazy shifts I do, I regulated my energy with sugar bursts. I didn't think I ate a lot of sugar but by 8am I've always had loads of chocolate," Kate told Fit & Well magazine.

