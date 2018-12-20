Kate Garraway rocks the sugar plum fairy look in bold pink dress We LOVE this head-turning look!

Dressing to impress over the festive season doesn't mean you have to stick to red, green and gold. On Thursday morning Kate Garraway stepped out to present Good Morning Britain in one of fashion's boldest shades – and we think it's the perfect look for the party season. The presenter wore a head-turning bight pink dress by Irish designer Heidi Higgins, which features a pencil-style skirt, nipped-in waist, retro roll neck and flared three-quarter length sleeves. The daring frock is for sale online for a reduced price of £306.69.

Stylist Debbie Harper shared this snap on Instagram

The mum-of-two teamed the dress with a pair of gorgeous teal pumps. She wore her hair in her trademark glossy blowdry and kept her makeup fresh and natural. The look was put together by the show's head of wardrobe Debbie Harper, who shared a behind-the-scenes shot on her popular Instagram account, Debbie Dresses. Fans were quick to comment on the look, with one writing: "Wow lovely in pink" and another adding: "Beautiful but shame it's not high street price!"

READ MORE: GMB's Kate Garraway in tears after Martin Lewis opens up about mum's heartbreaking death

Kate has been cheering up the chilly winter mornings recently with a succession of bright outfits. Back in November she went for a zany yellow dress which emblazoned with the prettiest floral print, which is from high street store Next and priced at £55. She teamed it with a pair of maroon high heels.

The star recently revealed one particular Christmas song reduces her to tears each year. Helping us count down to Christmas in our advent calendar, the 51-year-old presenter told HELLO!: "I love Wham!'s Last Christmas – who hasn't had their heart broken at Christmas? It just takes you back. Michael Bublé is Mr Christmas as far as I'm concerned. I love his version of It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas." She added: "But it's got to be Bing Crosby's Have yourself a Merry little Christmas – I always cry – every time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares her top festive tunes