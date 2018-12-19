Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid just wore the perfect Christmas dress from Karen Millen … and it's still available in all sizes

We have to say, Susanna Reid has really been killing it on the dress front in recent months and on Wednesday morning, she did it again. Getting suitably glammed up for her last Good Morning Britain of the year (sob), the 48-year-old looked nothing short of incredible in a vibrant scarlet dress. Designed by high street favourite, Karen Millen, despite being called the Mini Forever Dress, it's actually a very flattering length - finishing just above the knee. Featuring subtle details like an elegant slit across the chest, a high neckline, long sleeves and a beautiful black leather belt that cinched the waist in, she's looked as elegant as can be.

Pairing the look with simple statement, black pointed, suede stilettos from Zara, it was her makeup that really finished the look. Opting for dewy, porcelain skin, the mum-of-three opted for a fun swipe of raspberry lipstick to match her dress and sported subtle smokey eyes and ultra fluttery lashes - a look we may well copy come Christmas day.

Labelling the photo she uploaded to Instagram, "Ms Christmas", we reckon a modern day Mrs Claus would certainly go for this cocktail number with it's ultra festive colouring. The good new is, if you do want to copy the look and wear the dress this party season, you totally can. New in-store and fully stocked online in sizes six to 16, the only catch is the high price point. Retailing at £235 - it will certainly set you back a bit but being such a classic shape, colour and style, we can guarantee you'd wear it for years to come. When debating whether you can ever justify a pricey purchase just think of the price-per-wear - it works every time.

And for those of you who love Good Morning Britain, don't worry, the morning show will still be on your screens, it's just Susanna and her co-host Piers Morgan who've left for the year.