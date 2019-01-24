Victoria Beckham's genius hack for making her outfits look brand new We are SO trying this...

You've got to hand it to Victoria Beckham. Yes, she is a natural born fashionista, but she does have a clever knack for making her outfits look totally different each time she wears them. We've been observing her NYC wardrobe (the former Spice Girl is in the Big Apple to launch her sportswear line with Reebok) and on Wednesday evening, the mother-of-three stepped out in a brown roll neck jumper - one she has sported many times before. But, by wearing it underneath a stunning flowing shirt and matching skirt combo, she is not only utilising her existing wardrobe, but making it look as good as new. Clever, right?

VB has lots of tricks of the trade when it comes to mixing up her wardrobe. One of her best-loved hacks is wearing the same high heels ( from her own collection) in a plethora of colours! The wife of David Beckham's colourful high heels give her sleek and chic outfits a new edge and instantly amp up her ensembles.

Be it her favourite mint green high heel shoes she wore in London twice – once on an night out with her son Brooklyn and again with her iconic lavender three piece suit - to her purple pastel pumps she teamed with a bright red dress, the fashion mogul knows what she's doing.

Another item VB can't be without is a simple white T-shirt which she teams with lots of different pieces - jeans, suits and even pencil skirts. The mother-of-four loves the simple separate so much, she even produced her very own which you can purchase on her official website – and she designed it because she couldn’t find a fit that was just right. She explained: "I hate tees which are droopy around the neck, it needs to be boxy and masculine but not too long in the body." And it can be yours for a cool £90...

