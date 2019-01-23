Victoria Beckham just wore the one item that makes your outfit look SO expensive A true classic!

Victoria Beckham is currently making moves in NYC and on Monday evening she looked better than ever, wearing the most fabulous camel coat. The 44-year-old former Spice Girl braved the arctic chills in the caramel-toned tailored design which had the funkiest neckline - a pointed shape in a white material. Camel coats never go out of style and what's more, they give any outfit a designer edge. Never without her sunglasses, VB looked très chic her futuristic shades and teamed the look with leather trousers and a pair of white stilettos as she made her way through JFK airport.

We loved VB's coat

The mother-of-four did a quick change and headed to the Flower Shop restaurant later that evening, and wore a black tuxedo jacket, red flared trousers, a snakeskin shirt and a matching clutch bag, with her hair tied back in a messy bun and dark, smokey eye makeup, the fashion mogul looked like she meant business. The wife of David Beckham is in the Big Apple to introduce her newest Reebok collaboration and she took to Instagram to show off a series of athletic shots of her donning the new range.

MORE: Victoria Beckham just recycled one of her most famous Spice World The Movie looks

Looking to be in a gym studio, the fashionista rocked some leggings, a crop top, a baseball cap and a pair of funky Reebok trainers - all from the brand new collection. Victoria said of the range: "The idea behind this collection was to mix the relaxed attitude of streetwear with the technical performance of sportswear, whilst staying true to the minimal aesthetic of my brand - and incorporating unisex pieces which was key for me when developing the collection." She added: "I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine." The brunette beauty also made it clear the range was up to her standard too, remarking: "And I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts."

READ: Victoria Beckham slept in her face mask and this is what happened