Victoria Beckham just recycled one of her most famous Spice World The Movie looks

Victoria Beckham had a busy day of meetings on Thursday and wore a simple - yet totally chic - which gave a nod to her Spice Girls days. VB wore a camouflage T-shirt from her high-end fashion label and yes, it had a purse-busting price tag of £195, but more importantly, it reminded us of one of Victoria's most famous looks - from noughties classic Spice World The Movie, when the singer wore a teeny camouflage print dress on screen. Undoubtedly one of the most memorable parts of the classic film, it appears that the VB had channelled her inner girl power for her latest look and we really, really like it!

It has been a busy week for the wife of David Beckham. On Tuesday, the mother-of-four created her first video for the her new Youtube channel which is gaining lots of subscribers as we write

Updating fans on Instagram, the 44-year-old wore a blush pink, silk bathrobe and wore her hair in a towel and said: "We are here today shooting my first YouTube video." The fashion designer comically called herself "a selfie stick virgin" and explained she had had never used the Iphone accessory before.

Victoria has given viewers an insight into what they can expect to find from her channel - beauty tutorials and styling tips galore. Since she spoke of her new venture, the fashionista has been sharing her beauty regime with her fans on social media, name checking some of her favourite brands.

Last week, she even slept in her £118 face mask by Dr. Barbara Sturm as she wanted to use every last drop. And at that price, who can blame her? When she woke up nine hours later, the beauty obsessive shared a makeup-free selfie of her skin afterwards and it looked remarkably fresh and glowing.

