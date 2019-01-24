Holly Willoughby just teamed a £24 skirt with £500 shoes and WOW The This Morning star mixes it up!

Holly Willoughby ended her busy week hosting This Morning with a fabulous new outfit. The gorgeous 37-year-old wore a stunning red, white and green tartan print skirt H&M, a camel-toned, crew neck jumper from Lindex and her favourite high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi that costa cool £500. We especially loved her plaid skirt - which went down to just £24.99 in H&M's January sale. The sad news is it has since sold out. Boo! Holly's blonde hair was coiffed and curled to perfection and natural makeup gave her a glowing look.

Holly looked stunning in her checked skirt and nude heels

The TV star has had an ultra-busy week. Not only has she been fronting This Morning and Dancing on Ice, but she also went to the National Television awards at the 02 on Tuesday evening and fans are still talking about her red-carpet attire. The pretty star rocked a bright pink, polka dot gown by LA designer Iris Serban.

£24.99, H&M

The mother-of-three added a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes. Fans instantly went wild over the TV star's new hair style though - a fake bob! Styled by Ciler Peksah, the ends were tucked away with clips and lots of hairspray was added to keep it in place.

One of the messages Holly tries to get across to her fans is that you really shouldn't worry about what clothes size you are.

"When you're trying on clothes - and this is something I've learnt - we really hold on tight to what size we are ... I really think you should try clothes on because sometimes you'll find that even though you're, say, a twelve in a jumper, you'll put it on and it'll be cut big and boxy and you might think 'actually I love this but I might wear it in a ten or an eight and I'll tuck it in'. So ignore sizes and just try stuff on because you should wear it how you want to wear it, and not let the size dictate."

