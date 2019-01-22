Holly Willoughby channels Jackie O in the prettiest pink dress Pink to make the boys wink...

Holly Willoughby looked ultra-pretty in pink on Tuesday morning, wowing fans in the prettiest check print dress - from high street favourite Mango. The £59.99 frock was made in a lovely flared shape with a round neckline, long sleeves and a teardrop fastening at back. The 37-year-old teamed it with her favourite pair of nude high heels by Gianvito Rossi and even added a splash of pink lipstick which coordinated perfectly with the sugary tones of her look. Fans were quick to comment on her latest daily outfit post on the 'gram - one follower wrote: " Such a pretty look!" Another added:"That is such a lovely dress on you!"

Check mate! We loved Holly's tartan dress

If this dress looks familiar - that's because fellow ITV favourite Andrea McLean wore the very same print - but in a midi skirt version - on Monday's Loose Women. The brunette beauty teamed it with a pastel pink Marks & Spencer jumper and nude high heels from Kurt Geiger.

£59.99, Mango

It's no surprise that mother-of-three Holly would opt for pink - it's one of her favourite colours after all. At the launch of her range with Marks & Spencer, the Celebrity Juice star had lots to say about the shade. "Stop being nervous about wearing pink! Stop being nervous about wearing any colour."

"I think we have this thing in our heads that you have to wear black because black is super super fashionable - you shouldn't be afraid of colour at all. Colour can really lift you I think - it's a bit like a flash on a camera, I think, it sort of reflects off you, so you have to find the right shade of pink for you because there's no reason why you can't wear it. Just be a bit proud, a bit bold and a bit confident - if not just wear some pink knickers."

