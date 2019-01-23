Holly Willoughby shows zero sign of an NTAs hangover in a red hot leopard print dress A gorgeous new outfit for HW

Holly Willoughby may have had an extremely late night, but that didn't stop her from looking her best on Wednesday's This Morning. Coming more or less straight from the National Television Awards, the 37-year-old wowed viewers in a £120 red leopard print dress by high end brand Ghost and a pair of high heel black shoes by the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high street store L.K.Bennett. Holly captioned a photo of her clutching her award "Just soooo HAPPY! Today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning ... dress by @ghostfashion shoes @lkbennettlondon."

No sore head here! Holly looked stunning despite her late night

The ITV favourite was pictured leaving an after party at 2am the night before in her baby pink, polka-dot frock frock by LA designer Iris Serban and didn't have a hair out of place despite the champers! Holly added a Black & Brown London belt, a pair of House of Garrard earrings, a vintage Tiffany & Co. bracelet and Anya Hindmarch shoes and we think it's one of our favourite looks she has ever rocked on a red carpet.

Holly's 5 million Instagram followers were very taken with the look too - her 'outfit of the night snap' generated over 430,000 'likes'.

We were particularly taken with the Celebrity Juice star's hair too - it looked shorter as was teased into a fake 'bob' and was-blow dried sleek and straight. Her makeup was applied - as always - by Patsy O'Neill and she sported a retro eyeliner flick, flawless skin and blush pink lip-gloss.

It was a night of celebration for Holy and Phil - the duo picked up the award for Best Daytime Programme. Holly took to Instagram and shared a pic of her and Phil with the award and wrote: " Wow... what a night....THANK YOU!!!!!!! You are the best... we love doing the show and LOVE that you love it too... see you soon, although you may be a little blurry!"

