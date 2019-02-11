Andrea McLean's red dress just screams Valentine's Day RED hot!

Andrea McLean looked totally dazzling on Loose Women on Monday afternoon - and the mother-of-two was certainly ready for Valentine's Day in a bright red skater style dress that had a deep V-neck cut and long, bell style sleeves. The fabulous frock was from & Other Stories and priced at £79 and was cut in a midi style and she teamed it with contrasting black high heels. Stunning! As always, the ITV favourite wore her long raven hair loose and straight and used dark eye makeup to highlight her big brown eyes.

Andrea looked fabulous on Loose Women in her red dress

Bright colours are a big factor in the TV presenter's wardrobe - she loves bold tones to ensure she stands out on screen.

£79, & Other Stories

The 49-year-old's outfits are put together by stylists Mother Shoppers, who explain that they there is an interesting method behind their choices. "In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour. Now our set has changed and it's more colourful, print works really well depending on which seat the woman is sitting in and what is behind them," the duo explained. "We are still finding our feet with what works on the new set and what works, as for example if someone is wearing red they will look like a floating head if they are sitting on a certain seat."

Andrea's book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is now available to buy and the TV star has working with Holland & Barrett on their Me.No.Pause campaign.

She told us: "Getting involved with the campaign was a complete no brainer, because it encapsulates everything that I already think about the menopause and also of women of my age - which is: you are not invisible anymore, you are still a strong and capable woman who's able to do different things and you come from all different walks of life." You go girl!

