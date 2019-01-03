Andrea McLean's burgundy Zara dress is in the sale and we are SO buying it Grab yourself a high street gem...

Andrea McLean looked incredible on Wednesday afternoon as she fronted Loose Women and we are obsessed with her burgundy dress. The 49-year-old dazzled in her maroon shirt dress from Zara that came complete with a contrasting white collar and cuffs, long sleeves, an elastic waist, pleated skirt, and button fastening in the front. It was originally priced at £39.99 but is currently in the january sale for £29.99. Result! Andrea looked as glam as ever, sporting her rich brunette hair in a voluminous blow-dry and had a face of striking makeup including smoky eyes, a flawless base and nude lipgloss.

We loved Andrea's maroon dress she wore on Loose Women

The ITV favourite is a huge fan of the high street and often heads to Warehouse, Zara and Marks & Spencer for her clobber. Last month, the TV presenter decided to brighten up the dreary weather in a yellow frock she had already worn on the show. The getup is from Marks & Spencer and is the brand's sellout, midi-length dress that is made from silk with a light animal print embossed over it.

£29.99, Zara

Part of the M&S Collection range, it was originally priced at £69 but is now just £34.50 online. Although it has been on the shop floor for a while - it is still available online in all sizes should you wish to add it to your wardrobe. Nothing like a sale bargain right?

If you wonder who puts together Andrea's looks for her TV appearances - that would be Mothers Shoppers. Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen are the stylish duo behind pretty much all of your favourite ITV stars on-screen outfits and we caught up with them to get the lowdown on what it's like to style the Loose Ladies.

They explained: "In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour. Now our set has changed and it's more colourful, print works really well depending on which seat the woman is sitting in and what is behind them," they said.

