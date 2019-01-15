Andrea McLean just braved a trend we never thought we would see her in A bright look for the Loose Women star

Andrea McLean looked as fabulous as ever on Monday's Loose Women - rocking a surprising trend she's never stepped out in before. The gorgeous 48-year-old wowed viewers in a neon yellow rollneck top and although it may be different from her regular look - we loved the directional change! The bright and zesty knit was from high street store River Island and priced at a purse-friendly £26. One of the best ways to wear neon is to pick one item and keep the rest of your ensemble simple, and the mother-of-two did just that - teaming the top with black cropped trousers by Zara and black stiletto heels by Kurt Geiger, letting the fluorescent separate do all the talking.

The brunette beauty's hair looked luscious and full on Monday's show - and back to normal! On Friday, Andrea had a little joke with her followers - pretending to have had a fringe cut.

Showing off her new look in a video which was posted on Instagram, Andrea said: "One of the great things about coming into Loose Women is having your little change of look! What do you think? I'm not sure." She then revealed that her fringe was actually just a hairpiece from wardrobe, and joked: "The brilliant thing is that you can just whip it off! What do you call a merkin for your head? A fur-kin!"

WATCH: Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets

The ITV favourite is a regular on Instagram and often shares her latest ensembles with her 181,000 followers. The ladies behind her look are TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen.

The duo (who are mothers themselves) style lots of ITV stars including Stacey Solomon, Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. Their signature look is predominately high street items in bright shades and the pair have amassed an impressive fan base. We particularly love their motto, which you can find on their website. It reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed."

