Loose Women's Andrea McLean channels Duchess Kate on the show Sage green is definitely in…

It would seem not even celebrities are immune to the Duchess Kate-effect and Andrea McLean proved this on Monday's episode of Loose Women. Heading up the panel, Andrea looked utterly gorgeous in a sage dress, not unlike the Beulah London green dress Kate wore on her last official outing to a charity in South London.

Designed by & Other Stories, the wrap dress featured long sleeves that puffed at the end, a tie-waist and a deep V-neck and it suited Andrea's figure and colouring perfectly. Vamping up the look slightly, the 49-year-old opted to pair it with amazing snakeskin boots from Office and the good news is, you can buy her whole outfit. The Wrap Midi Dress, retails for £79, and is available in all sizes online. But, the best thing is, the Kobra-set Back Heel Knee Boots, which are only available online in size five and six online, are actually in the sale, down from £140 to £84.

Not stopping the Kate inspiration there, the presenter also tuned her beauty look to the royal.

Wearing her hair in a big, bouncy blowdry, we simple couldn't help drawing the similarity between her and the royal who has one of the most famous manes in the world.

Keeping the rest of her beauty look elegant, the 49-year-old's skin was gorgeously dewy and warm with just a dusting of blusher. Her eye make up was smokey but not dramatic with a metallic shadow and subtle feline flick and she finished the look was a gorgeous rose-bud pink lip.

The look was certainly a hit with her fans, with many commenting on how great she looked on her Instagram. One wrote: "Lovely photo Andrea you look stunning in green and I love the boots", while another simply said: "greens your colour" and we have to say, they're not wrong.